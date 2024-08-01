Murillo of Fallbrook earns degree from University of Maryland Global Campus

ADELPHI, Md. – Lizeth Murillo of Fallbrook earned a bachelor’s degree in human resource management from University of Maryland Global Campus in spring 2024.

Murillo was one of more than 14,000 students worldwide who earned degrees from UMGC in the 2023-2024. Graduates came from all 50 states, three U.S. territories and 24 countries.

University of Maryland Global Campus was founded more than 75 years ago specifically to serve the higher education needs of working adults and military service members. The university is the largest provider of postsecondary education in Maryland and continues its...