'My Heroes, OUR HEROES' art competition canceled

FALLBROOK – Due to unforeseen circumstances, the “My Hero, OUR HEROES” art competition has been canceled this year. Sponsor Fallbrook Propane apologizes for any inconvenience this causes those who wanted to enter it. Anyone who has already begun their art pieces can save them for the next contest.

The next art competition, “Hello Autumn,” will be held in conjunction with the Fallbrook Harvest Faire in October. Art intake will take place on Saturday, Sept. 28, at the Fallbrook Chamber of Commerce office, so artists can mark their calendars.

Apologies have been sent to past participants as the art competition team, sponsor and all involved are not able to hold this event. There will be many more in the future and they look forward to seeing everyone soon.

Submitted by Anita Kimzey, event coordinator.