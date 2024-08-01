Nine students, including four from Fallbrook, receive Oscar Ledesma Memorial Scholarship

The Oscar Ledesma Memorial Scholarship is named after the Fallbrook 4-H Club and Fallbrook High School FFA member who died in February 2022. The scholarship is offered to San Diego County high school seniors pursuing higher education and actively involved in 4‑H Club, FFA or Grange livestock activities.

The awards are based on a combination of scholastic achievement, leadership potential, best demonstrated involvement in agricultural projects or other activities, a sense of personal commitment to continuing their education and a reputation for doing good for others for the sake of being kind....