Palomar College Education Center responds to workforce needs

SAN MARCOS – The number of students enrolled in courses at the Palomar College Education Center in Fallbrook have steadily grown over the last four academic terms. With the increased enrollment, the center offers degree and certificate programs that students can complete in entirety at the center. All of the programs provide students with a pathway to high demand careers in public safety, mental health services and teaching, all of which align with the workforce needs in the region. Programs include:

• Associate of Science and Certificate of Achievement in fire technology.

• Associate of Scien...