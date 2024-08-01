Rally For Children accepting requests for funding

FALLBROOK – Rally For Children, a nonprofit organization dedicated to the support of programs and projects in the Fallbrook/Bonsall area, is now accepting requests for funding.

The organization makes annual philanthropic donations for community groups that serves children in this area. The funding deadline is Sept. 30. Applicants must have a 501c tax identification number.

Request must be written and provide specific details on how the funds will benefit children in THE Fallbrook and Bonsall area. Mail requests to: Rally For Children, ATT: Philanthropy, PO Box 2575, Fallbrook, CA 92088-2575.

Submitted by Rally for Children.