Newcomers Club hosts a walkabout in Carlsbad

FALLBROOK – Fallbrook Newcomers recently held a fun and invigorating Walkabout event led by Newcomers Walkabout Activity Co-Chair Kathy Pratt.

The popular monthly Walkabout activity is a great way to get some exercise and make new friends while exploring beautiful scenery at various local hiking trails, nature preserves, beaches and other urban areas.

The Walkabout took place on July 9 in downtown Carlsbad. The City of Carlsbad, known as the "Village by the Sea," is a popular destination for both tourists and locals, featuring the charming downtown area with its quaint shops, dining, outdoor a...