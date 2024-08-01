Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

No 'Dog Days of Summer' for Encore Social Club

Last updated Aug 01, 2024 3:11pm0
Encore Club ladies enjoy the Daily Blooms Lavender Farm on a summer outing.

FALLBROOK – Encore opened the summer season with an elegant evening at the Grand Tradition Estate and Gardens, a beautiful event venue located right in Fallbrook. Guests were able to view the scenic gardens and enjoy an elegant dinner at the Beverly Mansion.

The evening began with socializing over drinks and hors d'oeuvres, followed by a full course dinner, lively game, and a delectable dessert to close the night out. It was a savored gathering and a beautiful way to start the summer.

Members proceeded through the month to enjoy a train trip and lunch to San Juan Capistrano, and a visit to Dai...

 

