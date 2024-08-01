ScareCREW prepares for Fallbrook Scarecrow Days

FALLBROOK – Fallbrook Scarecrow Days, Oct. 1-31, have the ScareCREW hustling to put final touches on scarecrows and to clients' "made to order" scarecrows.

The scarecrows that made the cut for another year of show have been refurbished with a fresh look and those that didn't make the cut are being replaced by newly created characters, all to make room for workshops in September. Work on scarecrows began in February.

Need help building a scarecrow? Sign up for a scarecrow workshop. Frame kits and supplies are available for purchase if needed. Members of the ScareCREW will assist wherever help i...