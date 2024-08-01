Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

ScareCREW prepares for Fallbrook Scarecrow Days

Last updated Aug 01, 2024 3:5pm0
ScareCREW members Kathy Hesser, Darrian West, Doreen Guthrie, Cheryl Synder, Vicki George Beane, and Barbara Lemke gather for a Brandon Scarecrow workshop.

FALLBROOK – Fallbrook Scarecrow Days, Oct. 1-31, have the ScareCREW hustling to put final touches on scarecrows and to clients' "made to order" scarecrows.

The scarecrows that made the cut for another year of show have been refurbished with a fresh look and those that didn't make the cut are being replaced by newly created characters, all to make room for workshops in September. Work on scarecrows began in February.

Need help building a scarecrow? Sign up for a scarecrow workshop. Frame kits and supplies are available for purchase if needed. Members of the ScareCREW will assist wherever help i...

 

