Exhibit honoring Walker at county fair receives Best Exhibit award

The donated awards at the San Diego County Fair's gems, minerals and jewelry exhibition included the Gregory & Eve Anderson Award for Best and Most Eclectic Exhibit, and this year's award was given for a display which honored former Fallbrook collector Jim Walker.

Walker died Dec. 27, 2023. His widow, Mary Fong Walker, put together the display.

"That's neat that I got their award," Walker said. "Greg was an old friend of ours."

Greg Anderson was Schafer's predecessor as the exhibit coordinator.

"He was actively involved," Walker said.

Anderson died in 2016, but his widow still lives in the Pac...