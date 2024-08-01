FPUD, MRCD approve MOU to maintain Mission Road medians

A memorandum of understanding between the Fallbrook Public Utility District and the Mission Resource Conservation District to maintain the medians along South Mission Road has been approved by the boards of both districts.

The 3-0 FPUD board vote Monday, July 22, with Jennifer DeMeo and Don McDougal absent, approved the MOU. The Mission RCD board approved the agreement Monday, July 15. The MOU incorporates FPUD’s new Community Benefit Program which will provide funding for the oversight and execution of the landscape and irrigation maintenance activities.

The widening of South Mission Road fro...