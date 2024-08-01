How to help a relative with their anxieties and depression

Do you know a friend or loved one who suffers from fear, anxiety, and depression and you don’t know what to do to help them?

It can be frustrating to watch someone you know struggle with their mental health and not be able to do anything to relieve their suffering.

With this in mind, here are six ways to help the person cope in these kinds of situations.

1. Learn as much as you can in managing anxiety and depression: There are many books and information that will educate you on how to deal with fear and anxiety. Share this information with the person who is struggling with their mental health...