Leading a balanced life with Tai Chi

Tai Chi is an ancient Chinese system of exercise that features slow movements involving the shifting of weight and deep, controlled breathing.

Among the many health benefits of regular Tai Chi practice are a lessening of the pain and stiffness of arthritis and also back pain, conditioning the cardiovascular system, lowering blood pressure, increasing lung capacity and bone density.

Tai Chi has additional features that are especially important to seniors in preventing or reducing the frequency of falls. In 2017, an article in the Journal of The American Geriatric Society noted that the amount o...