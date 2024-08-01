Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

Leading a balanced life with Tai Chi

Inglis Carre, Special to the Village News | Last updated Aug 01, 2024
A group performs "White crane spreads her wings" from "Frolic of the Five Animals" during a Tai Chi class.

Tai Chi is an ancient Chinese system of exercise that features slow movements involving the shifting of weight and deep, controlled breathing.

Among the many health benefits of regular Tai Chi practice are a lessening of the pain and stiffness of arthritis and also back pain, conditioning the cardiovascular system, lowering blood pressure, increasing lung capacity and bone density.

Tai Chi has additional features that are especially important to seniors in preventing or reducing the frequency of falls. In 2017, an article in the Journal of The American Geriatric Society noted that the amount o...

 

