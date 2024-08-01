Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

Optimize health with a few less bites

Dr. Stephanie Rubin ND, Special to the Village News | Last updated Aug 01, 2024 2:19pm0
Share

What if I said that cutting back on a few spoonfuls of your favorite pasta dish could have notable health advantages? While the typical Western diet high in calories is associated with obesity, diabetes and heart disease, research on calorie restriction without malnutrition has shown improved healthspan and lifespan in many animals and humans. Calorie restriction is a promising and practical step to a longer, healthier life with delayed onset of age-related diseases. Are you ready to optimize your health with fewer bites?

Calories and calorie restriction 101

Calories are the body’s energy sour...

 

Most Popular

Reader Comments(0)

Log in to add your comment
 
 
Rendered 08/02/2024 22:28