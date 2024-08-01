Optimize health with a few less bites

What if I said that cutting back on a few spoonfuls of your favorite pasta dish could have notable health advantages? While the typical Western diet high in calories is associated with obesity, diabetes and heart disease, research on calorie restriction without malnutrition has shown improved healthspan and lifespan in many animals and humans. Calorie restriction is a promising and practical step to a longer, healthier life with delayed onset of age-related diseases. Are you ready to optimize your health with fewer bites?

Calories and calorie restriction 101

Calories are the body’s energy sour...