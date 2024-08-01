San Diego area veterinarians seeing pets with foxtail injuries

SAN DIEGO – Thrive Pet Healthcare, a leading veterinary service community with numerous locations across 37 states, is urging pet owners in San Diego County and surrounding areas to be on the lookout for foxtail barbs on their pet.

These seemingly harmless plants can cause significant harm to pets, with their barbed seeds capable of burrowing into the skin, eyes, ears, nose, and even internal organs.

“Foxtails are barbed seeds found on certain grasses in the region during the spring and summer months,” says Dr. Trevor Garb, Veterinarian and Regional Doctor Mentor at Thrive Pet Healthcare. “The...