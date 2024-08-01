Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

Schmierer raises FFA reserve champion lamb

Joe Naiman, Village News Reporter | Last updated Aug 01, 2024 2:48pm0
Molly Schmierer of Fallbrook High's Future Farmers of America chapter poses with her FFA reserve champion lamb at the 2024 San Diego County Fair's market livestock show.

The lamb raised by Molly Schmierer of Fallbrook High School's Future Farmers of America chapter was chosen as the FFA reserve champion for the 2024 San Diego County Fair's market livestock show.

Schmierer raised a 111-pound wether (male) called Wooly Wonka. The Hampshire cross won his weight class before receiving FFA reserve champion designation.

"I'm grateful for everyone who helped," Schmierer said.

Other Fallbrook FFA members, the Fallbrook High School agriculture teachers, Rocky Morris and his family, Schmierer's own family, and the Michalke family were among those who provided assistance...

 

