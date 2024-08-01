Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

Taking care of roses in summer heat

Frank Brines, ARS Master Rosarian | Last updated Aug 01, 2024 2:53pm0
Share
Village News/Courtesy photos count

High temperatures can produce leaf wilt, drying or discoloration of leaves and the general leaf reflectance or surface luster in roses and poor quality blooms.

count

Summer is certainly upon us. This year has seen record-breaking weather all over the globe; in fact, meteorologists reported that Sunday, July 21, saw the Earth's hottest average temperature ever recorded. Closer to home, experience tells us that it's only going to get hotter before it gets cooler. I didn't need to tell you that at the beginning of August, did I?

Since high summer temperatures and less-than-ideal conditions for roses are inevitable for the next couple of months, let's get ready. Stroll through your gardens in the morning and look for leaf wilt, drying or discoloration of leave...

 

Most Popular

Reader Comments(0)

Log in to add your comment
 
 
Rendered 08/02/2024 18:15