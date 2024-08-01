Taking care of roses in summer heat

Summer is certainly upon us. This year has seen record-breaking weather all over the globe; in fact, meteorologists reported that Sunday, July 21, saw the Earth's hottest average temperature ever recorded. Closer to home, experience tells us that it's only going to get hotter before it gets cooler. I didn't need to tell you that at the beginning of August, did I?

Since high summer temperatures and less-than-ideal conditions for roses are inevitable for the next couple of months, let's get ready. Stroll through your gardens in the morning and look for leaf wilt, drying or discoloration of leave...