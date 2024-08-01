Youth advocates campaign against underage drinking

Village News/David Landry photos count
Gathering for a sticker placing campaign against teen drinking are, from left, Venecia Montes, Youth Development Assistant of San Diego County Office of Education San Diego; Natalie Pineda; Mirta "Mimi" Van Koughnett Community Organization Specialist for North County Substance Use Program in Poway, David Escovedo also from Community Organization Specialist for North County Substance Use Program in Poway; Litzy Lopez and Jacqueline Albino of Fallbrook High School.
Reader Comments(0)