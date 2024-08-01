Assessor Office hires Larios as chief deputy of people and customer experience strategies

SAN DIEGO – The San Diego County Assessor-Recorder-County Clerk office has announced the hiring of Alejandra Larios as chief deputy of people and customer experience strategies. The announcement was made by Jordan Marks, assessor, recorder and county clerk of San Diego County.

Larios will support several job roles at the ARCC office, including human resources, strategic planning, change management, project management, customer experience and communications.

“I am excited for the opportunity to use all my skills for the benefit of our constituents in San Diego County,” Larios said. “I look forw...