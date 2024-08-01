Breining celebrates her 100th birthday, Hawaiian style

A very special family luau took place on July 23 when Nancy Condor Breining celebrated her 100th birthday at her Rancho Zara home. Kiwi by birth and beloved Fallbrook resident for more than 50 years, Nan found herself surrounded by an ever-growing family, plus lots of friends, all celebrating Hawaiian style .

Nan's four children – who traveled from as far away as Hawaii, Utah and North Carolina – proudly introduced 21 resulting members of the family tree including grandchildren, great-grandchildren and, most recently, baby Gracie, the first great-great-grandchild.

Scores of friends and guests...