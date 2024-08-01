Chamber schedules events in August

FALLBROOK – The Fallbrook Chamber of Commerce is holding the following events in August.

Monday, Aug. 5 – First Monday Coffee at Chamber, 9 a.m.

Thursday, Aug. 8 – SunUpper at Chamber, hosted by Martin Quiroz Homes & Loans, 9 a.m.

Friday, Aug. 16 – Business Breakfast Club at Pala Mesa Resort, 9 a.m.

Wednesday, Aug. 21 – SunDowner at Wells Fargo Advisors, 5:30 p.m.

Friday, Aug. 23 – After Hours Networking at The Havens Country Club, 4-6:30 p.m.

Sunday, Aug. 25 – Wine Trail ends

Thursday, Aug. 29 – Dinner Mob at La Cucina, 5 p.m.

Please call the Chamber for more details on any of these events, 760-728-5845.

Submitted by the Fallbrook Chamber of Commerce.