County releases $867,171+ unclaimed refund list, is your name on it?

Deadline to file claim is Sept. 22, 2024

Last updated Aug 01, 2024 2:12pm0
SAN DIEGO – The countdown has started for San Diego County residents to go online and find out if they are owed part of more than $867,171 in county unclaimed monies before it is rolled into the general fund. The smallest refund available is $15, and the largest is $25,118.40.

“If you have done business with San Diego County in the last three years, including paying property taxes, you could be on the unclaimed monies list,” Dan McAllister, treasurer-tax collector of San Diego County, said.

