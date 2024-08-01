CWA approves 14% rate increase

The San Diego County Water Authority approved a 14% increase in rates SDCWA member agencies will pay in Calendar Year 2025.

The July 25 CWA board vote chose an option which will utilize $9 million of CWA reserves and which will allocate a $19.4 million U.S. Bureau of Reclamation grant for permanent upgrades to the seawater intake and discharge facilities at the Carlsbad seawater desalination plant for 2025 even though some of the work will occur in subsequent years.

The CWA approval of the 2025 rates also included allocating pro-rata shares of fixed charges.

The CWA’s water rates are based on...