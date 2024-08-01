Fire hydrant struck in two-vehicle collision

Sunday night. July 28, at approximately 9:06 p.m., a vehicle accident occurred involving two vehicles and a fire hydrant at the intersection of North Brandon and East Mission roads. The California Highway Patrol reported that one of the vehicles struck the fire hydrant, causing significant water damage and knocking down a pedestrian crosswalk sign.

Emergency responders arrived on scene; additional units were dispatched and arrived shortly after to assist with the situation.

The collision resulted in possibly one party sustaining injuries, as noted in the log at 9:44 p.m., with a call to the au...