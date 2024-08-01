Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

Fire hydrant struck in two-vehicle collision

Julie Reeder, Village News | Last updated Aug 01, 2024 3:33pm0
A two-car collision involving a fire hydrant at the intersection of North Brandon and East Mission creates quite a scene for first responders and the people involved in the accident.

Sunday night. July 28, at approximately 9:06 p.m., a vehicle accident occurred involving two vehicles and a fire hydrant at the intersection of North Brandon and East Mission roads. The California Highway Patrol reported that one of the vehicles struck the fire hydrant, causing significant water damage and knocking down a pedestrian crosswalk sign.

Emergency responders arrived on scene; additional units were dispatched and arrived shortly after to assist with the situation.

The collision resulted in possibly one party sustaining injuries, as noted in the log at 9:44 p.m., with a call to the au...

 

