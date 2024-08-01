Lt. Darrell McNeal: A visionary leader for Fallbrook's Sheriff's Department

The Fallbrook Sheriff's Department has recently welcomed a new leader, Lieutenant Darrell McNeal. With a rich background in military service, organizational leadership and development, and a passion for community engagement, McNeal is poised to bring fresh perspectives and unwavering dedication to his role.

McNeal's journey to law enforcement is a testament to his resilience and commitment to service. Born and raised in Tennessee, McNeal embarked on a distinguished 21-year career in the Marine Corps, where he rose to the rank of First Sergeant.

His military tenure included several combat tours...