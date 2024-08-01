One of a kind vehicles shine on Main Avenue

On a sunny summer Sunday, July 21, downtown Fallbrook was filled with unique classic cars from all over Southern California.

North Main Avenue was bustling with low-rider clubs coming to show off their cars, trucks, motorcycles, bikes and more.

The street roared with rock and roll music from days gone by, and downtown was filled with folks wanting to see hundreds of these one-of-a-kind vehicles.

For thousands of onlookers, this was like an automotive art show, with candy apple red, tangerine orange, lemon yellows, and sparkling glitter to shine on these special autos of all types.

For the vari...