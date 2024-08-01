Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

One of a kind vehicles shine on Main Avenue

Roger Boddaert, Special to the Village News | Last updated Aug 01, 2024 3:47pm0
Share
Village News/Roger Boddaert photos count

A hydraulic pickup truck is part of the car show put on by Groupe N. County Car Club, July 21.

count

On a sunny summer Sunday, July 21, downtown Fallbrook was filled with unique classic cars from all over Southern California.

North Main Avenue was bustling with low-rider clubs coming to show off their cars, trucks, motorcycles, bikes and more.

The street roared with rock and roll music from days gone by, and downtown was filled with folks wanting to see hundreds of these one-of-a-kind vehicles.

For thousands of onlookers, this was like an automotive art show, with candy apple red, tangerine orange, lemon yellows, and sparkling glitter to shine on these special autos of all types.

For the vari...

 

Most Popular

Reader Comments(0)

Log in to add your comment
 
 
Rendered 08/02/2024 22:38