San Diego County hotel vouchers for homeless: A controversial lifeline?

San Diego County operates a hotel voucher program aimed to address homelessness in unincorporated areas such as Fallbrook and Bonsall. Through this program, homeless residents can receive vouchers to temporarily stay in participating hotels.

The voucher program is managed by the San Diego Sheriff's Homeless Assistance Resource Team. According to their website, HART "provides assistance with homeless-related issues in the unincorporated areas of San Diego County."

Aaron Montan, a San Diego Sergeant involved in HART, described the group as an outreach team that connects homeless people to long-t...