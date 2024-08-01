Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

San Diego County hotel vouchers for homeless: A controversial lifeline?

Erick Maganda and Julie Reeder, Village News staff | Last updated Aug 01, 2024 3:38pm0
Share
Village News/David Landry photo count

In the wintertime, homeless people sleep wherever they can find shelter from rain, here at St. Peter's Thrift Store, moving down the street before the store opens.

San Diego County operates a hotel voucher program aimed to address homelessness in unincorporated areas such as Fallbrook and Bonsall. Through this program, homeless residents can receive vouchers to temporarily stay in participating hotels.

The voucher program is managed by the San Diego Sheriff's Homeless Assistance Resource Team. According to their website, HART "provides assistance with homeless-related issues in the unincorporated areas of San Diego County."

Aaron Montan, a San Diego Sergeant involved in HART, described the group as an outreach team that connects homeless people to long-t...

 

Most Popular

Reader Comments(0)

Log in to add your comment
 
 
Rendered 08/02/2024 21:49