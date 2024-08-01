SHERIFF'S LOG

NOTE: While these reports have been taken straight from the Sheriff's Office, individuals are innocent until proven guilty. These addresses reveal the block number, not an exact location.

July 19

200 blk W. Clemmens Ln. Grand theft - Motor vehicle parts

July 21

1400 blk Alturas Rd. Arrest - Domestic violence - Battery: spouse/exspouse/date/etc.

1000 blk Morro Rd. 5150 - Mental health evaluation - 72 hr observation

July 22

1700 blk Reche Rd. Burglary - School - Commercial

4200 blk Fallsbrae Rd. Burglary - Residential - Vehicle

800 blk Alturas Rd. - Don Dussault Park Indecent exposure - Solicit lewd act in public

1400 blk Alturas Rd. Misdemeanor bench warrant - Our agency

3600 blk Laketree Dr. Missing juvenile/runaway

July 23

1400 blk S. Mission Rd. (2) Arrests - (1) Possession of controlled substance and narcotic controlled substance/paraphernalia, (2) Possession of narcotic controlled substance and paraphernalia

300 blk W. Clemmens Ln. Arrest - Robbery and assault with deadly weapon: not firearm

500 blk Porter St. Burglary - Commercial

500 blk Alturas Rd. Misc. incidents - Report of prowler

200 blk W. Aviation Rd. Child abuse - Misc. incidents

July 24

900 blk Alturas Rd. Grand theft - From motor vehicle

200 blk E. Fallbrook St. Misc. incidents

3100 blk S. Old Hwy 395 Arrest - Subject stop - Possess controlled substance

100 blk Almond St. (2) Arrests - (1&2) Possession of controlled substance paraphernalia

1000 blk S. Main Ave. Found property

300 blk E. Alvarado St. Found property

5500 blk Mission Rd. Arrest - Subject stop - Possess controlled substance paraphernalia

July 25

S. Old Hwy 395 Park and Ride Arrest - Subject stop - Unlawful display of registration and expired registration

5400 blk Villas Dr. Burglary - Commercial

200 blk W. Aviation Rd. Vandalism - Vehicle

4100 blk Lake Park Ln. Possess personal identifying info. with intent to defraud

5500 blk Mission Rd. Take vehicle without owner's consent/vehicle theft

400 blk N. Main Ave. Battery: spouse/exspouse/date/etc, 5150 - Suicide - Actual or attempt - 72 hr observation

2100 blk S. Stage Coach Ln. Elder/dependent adult abuse

July 26

1200 blk S. Main Ave. Petty theft - Shoplift

1600 blk S. Mission Rd. Arrest - Assault with deadly weapon: not firearm

700 blk W. Fallbrook St. Missing juvenile/runaway

1500 blk Ranchwood Ln. Welfare check

Alturas Rd. / Alturas Ln. Shooting at occupied dwelling/vehicle

3300 blk Avocado Vista Ln. Found property

July 27

600 blk S. Ridge Dr. Medical Examiners case - Death

600 blk S. Vine St. Recovered stolen vehicle - Other agency

1600 blk Moon Rock Rd. Grand theft - From building

5500 blk Mission Rd. Arrest - Disorderly conduct: intoxicating drug with alcohol

July 28

1400 blk Alturas Rd. Petty theft - From vehicle

1000 blk E. Alvarado St. 5150 - Mental health evaluation - 72 hr observation

800 blk Old Stage Rd. Deprive right of custody/visitation

3100 blk Rainbow Valley Blvd. 5150 - Mental health evaluation - 72 hr observation

500 blk De Luz Rd. Burglary - Vehicle

4100 blk Lake Circle Dr. Medical examiners case - Death

July 29

S. Old Hwy 395 / Hwy 76 Assault with deadly weapon: not firearm

400 blk Industrial Way Petty theft - From vehicle