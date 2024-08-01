SHERIFF'S LOG

Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma
NOTE: While these reports have been taken straight from the Sheriff's Office, individuals are innocent until proven guilty. These addresses reveal the block number, not an exact location.
July 19
200 blk W. Clemmens Ln. Grand theft - Motor vehicle parts
July 21
1400 blk Alturas Rd. Arrest - Domestic violence - Battery: spouse/exspouse/date/etc.
1000 blk Morro Rd. 5150 - Mental health evaluation - 72 hr observation
July 22
1700 blk Reche Rd. Burglary - School - Commercial
4200 blk Fallsbrae Rd. Burglary - Residential - Vehicle
800 blk Alturas Rd. - Don Dussault Park Indecent exposure - Solicit lewd act in public
1400 blk Alturas Rd. Misdemeanor bench warrant - Our agency
3600 blk Laketree Dr. Missing juvenile/runaway
July 23
1400 blk S. Mission Rd. (2) Arrests - (1) Possession of controlled substance and narcotic controlled substance/paraphernalia, (2) Possession of narcotic controlled substance and paraphernalia
300 blk W. Clemmens Ln. Arrest - Robbery and assault with deadly weapon: not firearm
500 blk Porter St. Burglary - Commercial
500 blk Alturas Rd. Misc. incidents - Report of prowler
200 blk W. Aviation Rd. Child abuse - Misc. incidents
July 24
900 blk Alturas Rd. Grand theft - From motor vehicle
200 blk E. Fallbrook St. Misc. incidents
3100 blk S. Old Hwy 395 Arrest - Subject stop - Possess controlled substance
100 blk Almond St. (2) Arrests - (1&2) Possession of controlled substance paraphernalia
1000 blk S. Main Ave. Found property
300 blk E. Alvarado St. Found property
5500 blk Mission Rd. Arrest - Subject stop - Possess controlled substance paraphernalia
July 25
S. Old Hwy 395 Park and Ride Arrest - Subject stop - Unlawful display of registration and expired registration
5400 blk Villas Dr. Burglary - Commercial
200 blk W. Aviation Rd. Vandalism - Vehicle
4100 blk Lake Park Ln. Possess personal identifying info. with intent to defraud
5500 blk Mission Rd. Take vehicle without owner's consent/vehicle theft
400 blk N. Main Ave. Battery: spouse/exspouse/date/etc, 5150 - Suicide - Actual or attempt - 72 hr observation
2100 blk S. Stage Coach Ln. Elder/dependent adult abuse
July 26
1200 blk S. Main Ave. Petty theft - Shoplift
1600 blk S. Mission Rd. Arrest - Assault with deadly weapon: not firearm
700 blk W. Fallbrook St. Missing juvenile/runaway
1500 blk Ranchwood Ln. Welfare check
Alturas Rd. / Alturas Ln. Shooting at occupied dwelling/vehicle
3300 blk Avocado Vista Ln. Found property
July 27
600 blk S. Ridge Dr. Medical Examiners case - Death
600 blk S. Vine St. Recovered stolen vehicle - Other agency
1600 blk Moon Rock Rd. Grand theft - From building
5500 blk Mission Rd. Arrest - Disorderly conduct: intoxicating drug with alcohol
July 28
1400 blk Alturas Rd. Petty theft - From vehicle
1000 blk E. Alvarado St. 5150 - Mental health evaluation - 72 hr observation
800 blk Old Stage Rd. Deprive right of custody/visitation
3100 blk Rainbow Valley Blvd. 5150 - Mental health evaluation - 72 hr observation
500 blk De Luz Rd. Burglary - Vehicle
4100 blk Lake Circle Dr. Medical examiners case - Death
July 29
S. Old Hwy 395 / Hwy 76 Assault with deadly weapon: not firearm
400 blk Industrial Way Petty theft - From vehicle
