Social Security announces upcoming changes to accessing online services

Agency transitioning authentication services to Login.gov

WASHINGTON – The Social Security Administration announced Friday, July 12, that customers who created an online account, including a my Social Security account, before Sept. 18, 2021, will soon be required to transition to a Login.gov account to continue access to their online services. Over 5 million of these account holders have already transitioned to Login.gov.

The agency is making the changes to simplify the sign-in experience and align with federal authentication standards while providing safe and secure access to online services.

“My Social Security is a safe and secure way for people t...