Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

Social Security announces upcoming changes to accessing online services

Agency transitioning authentication services to Login.gov

Last updated Aug 01, 2024 2:10pm0
Share

WASHINGTON – The Social Security Administration announced Friday, July 12, that customers who created an online account, including a my Social Security account, before Sept. 18, 2021, will soon be required to transition to a Login.gov account to continue access to their online services. Over 5 million of these account holders have already transitioned to Login.gov.

The agency is making the changes to simplify the sign-in experience and align with federal authentication standards while providing safe and secure access to online services.

“My Social Security is a safe and secure way for people t...

 

Most Popular

Reader Comments(0)

Log in to add your comment
 
 
Rendered 08/02/2024 20:36