St. Peter's Thrift Store targeted again in catalytic converter theft

This past week, volunteers at St. Peter's Thrift Store, at 520 S. Main Ave., discovered that a catalytic converter was stolen from one of their trucks. Unfortunately, this is just the latest episode of a series of thefts targeting their vehicles, according to Nancy McSheehy, the general manager of the thrift store.

The most recently targeted truck was one that the thrift store used specifically for transporting heavier objects, such as furniture.

McSheehy said that she had first used the truck on Wednesday, July 17, and then later on Sunday, July 21. It was not until that Sunday that she reali...