Suspect taken into custody

It has been reported to Village News that the suspect, Jeffrey Scott Franklin, has been taken into custody after evading Sheriffs for over five hours. He is being charged with corporal injury including domestic violence with great bodily injury.

There were more than a dozen law enforcement vehicles, a Sheriff's armored vehicle and at least one K-9 unit. The street was closed off with yellow tape, keeping Macadamia closed to through traffic.

The incident began around 1 a.m. when the Sheriff's Department responded to a high-priority call after a man allegedly threatened a resident in Fallbrook, claiming he was on his way to their home. The suspect was described as ex-military who made threatening statements. The individual's weapon status was unknown at the time of the report.

According to a Sheriff's deputy at the scene, the suspect parked his rental car on Macadamia Street, just north of East Mission Road, and exited the vehicle. Neighbors were roused by deputies calling for the man, who was believed to be on the property. The car remained on the street until after deputies left.

In response to the situation, the Sheriff's Department deployed a heat-sensing drone from San Diego to assist in locating the suspect, given the darkness of the night. The drone detected a figure crawling in the bushes, prompting further pursuit by deputies.

As the search continued, a Bearcat armored vehicle was called in to aid in the operation, arriving later in the morning. After approximately five hours of searching, authorities issued a Be On the Lookout (BOLO) alert. The street was reopened to traffic, and deputies began to leave the scene, although there is still a law enforcement presence in the area.

The suspect has been apprehended and placed in custody.

This is a developing story.

More details will be provided as they become available.