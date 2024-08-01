The 100th Worker of the Week makes a difference

Village News/David Landry photo
Meet Jose Robles, the heart of Regency Retirement and Assisted Living Community, 609 East Elder Street. Robles is affectionately known as "Joe-Jose" by the residents; he has been an integral part of Regency Fallbrook for over eight years. As the current Activities Director, he brings vibrancy and joy to the community by meticulously planning a variety of activities such as crafts, outings, classes and events. His journey began at Fallbrook Union High School, and he later graduated from Palomar College in San Marcos with a degree in business management and continues to pursue a degree in Computer Science. Staff said, "Knowing that Jose is making a difference in people's lives is what keeps him motivated to continue doing what he does successfully. Jose's commitment to his role is evident in the smiles of the residents and the lively atmosphere of the community. He is always on the lookout for new adventures, ensuring that every day brings something special for everyone at Regency Fallbrook."
Reader Comments(0)