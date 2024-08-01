Two people displaced in apartment fire

On Sunday, August 4, at 6:11 pm, a call of an apartment fire was called in and responded to by North County Fire Protection District (NCFPD). The call came in from the 1200 block of Alturas Rd in Fallbrook. NCFPD PIO Capt. Choi said, "Three individuals were assessed and released." According to Choi, people on the scene were helping with fire extinguishers and they were then assessed for smoke inhalation. Capt. Choi said the fire was contained to one unit and it is still under investigation.

A witness on the scene told Village News that there were no injuries, but two people were displaced along with a cat and the Red Cross assisted.