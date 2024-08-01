Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

Two people displaced in apartment fire

Village Staff and AC Investigations | Last updated Aug 05, 2024
Village News/Brian Briggs photo count

Two people were displaced, along with their cat after an apartment fire in Fallbrook. The cause hasn't been reported as of yet.

Courtesy NCFPD John Choi count

NCFPD units arrive on the scene of an apartment fire in the 1200 block of Alturas Rd on Sunday, Aug. 4, 2024. There were no reported injures. Three people were assessed and released.

On Sunday, August 4, at 6:11 pm, a call of an apartment fire was called in and responded to by North County Fire Protection District (NCFPD). The call came in from the 1200 block of Alturas Rd in Fallbrook. NCFPD PIO Capt. Choi said, "Three individuals were assessed and released." According to Choi, people on the scene were helping with fire extinguishers and they were then assessed for smoke inhalation. Capt. Choi said the fire was contained to one unit and it is still under investigation.

A witness on the scene told Village News that there were no injuries, but two people were displaced along with a cat and the Red Cross assisted.

 

