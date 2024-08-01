Re: 'The Not So Grand Party' [Village News, Letter, 7/18/24]

The Common Sense Party

As is typical of those who are unable to debate the issues, your writer(s) digress to personal attacks on those they disagree with. I for one as a Make America Great Again supporter need not defend President Trump’s character. What I am committed to, is wholly endorsing, and supporting his politics.

Those of your political persuasion ramble on about how your “so-called democracy” is at stake in the event Trump wins a second term; they lament about how our country will fall into despair. America was built by common people who stepped up to overcome adversity, to become survivors and creators rather than to identify with their flavor victim class in search of some form of perverse power.

God forbid the DEI (Diversity, Equity & Inclusion) movement fall by the wayside and we go back to selecting people for positions based on their ability to perform the assigned task, rather than their sex, gender, race etc. (look no further than our VP, now candidate for president, for evidence of this). Or even worse rebuild our borders in an effort to restore our country’s sovereignty and security.

Then there is the sadness we’ll experience by accepting that men are men and women are women. Imagine a world where a person’s God-given sex at birth defines their gender (remember when a pronoun was a pronoun, rather than the definition of one’s sexual orientation?), or a school nurse be required to notify a child’s parents when a student ask about hormone blockers or seeks counsel for gender transition, how terrible would that be?

You speak of women’s “bodily autonomy” with no regard for the unborn child or the mother’s lifetime of anguish after her “choice” for abortion. How terrible it would be for her to carry the child to birth and bless a couple unable to conceive who would love, nurture and raise the child.

Moreover, where was your righteous position on bodily autonomy when your president mandated every American be injected with a vaccine that lacked the appropriate clinical trials, was approved for use on an emergency basis, and never met the promises of reduced transmission or any other promise for that matter, so much for bodily autonomy. Perhaps it’s time for your booster?

Then there is the awesome foreign policy your president deployed, how about his pullout of Afghanistan? What a great job he did, no need to listen to his military commanders, he had it all figured out on his own, we lost 13 soldiers, left thousands of Americans and supporters behind, along with $70 Billion of our equipment and weaponry.

Oh… let us not forget our abandoning Bagram air force base,; rumor has it China is looking to move in, perhaps that was his plan all along. As the story goes, Afghanistan is now the number one exporter of weaponry… who would have guessed? When Trump left office we had a world at peace, today we have a world full of agitation, aggression, and threat.

How did you phrase it “cowardly, spineless, bootlicker” of a president we have went begging and bribing Iran to restore the ridiculous nuclear deal he and Obama made, as if we could trust Iran to uphold their end of the deal. Now that Iran is flush with (our) cash, thanks to your president, their firing rockets (probably bought from Afghanistan) at our kids/soldiers and allies while chanting “death to America”.

Your president’s efforts to destroy his political opponent Donald Trump by weaponizing his Attorney General, Department of Justice and like-minded State Attorney Generals made a mockery of our justice system. Unfortunately for your president, each unfounded, unjustified case He brought against Trump unraveled on appeal.

And how about Hunter’s laptop, whoops… I hate it when that happens. Forgetting to pick up his computer left for repairs, that just so happened to be chock full of incriminating evidence of the illegal activities and financial misdeeds between the Biden family and China. Doesn’t everyone have 30-plus corporations to launder their income?

But not to worry, we can alert the media, we’ll call it “Russian miss-information” to suppress the story until after the election. Today, the media’s talking point is “there is no evidence”… what… are you kidding me, are we really that stupid, it’s clear they think so. So much for free speech and free elections, there’s affirmation of your president’s democracy.

What you folks think Americans will forget is we have already experienced four years of a Trump administration. Strangely, rather than threaten the 19th amendment (a women’s right to vote) or any amendment to the constitution, as you reference, Trump respected the constitution as a basis for governing.

We experienced no threat of recession, high inflation due to out of control spending, no unprecedented flow of Fentanyl or illegal immigration, nor did we have a Supreme Court candidate unable to define the difference between a man and a woman. How’s that for common sense?

I suggest you turn off your TV and whatever other form of media you’re getting your anti-American Kool-Aid (poison) from.

Wake up people, don’t trust any politician, Democrat, Republican or otherwise. Judge them by their actions not their words. Trump kept more promises made to us in his first four years than any previous president. If that makes me a Kool-Aid drinking “MAGA cult member,” sign me up.

I had no need to personally attack your president, all I did was to recite a few of his actions, and his character spoke for itself.

Never forget common sense always prevails in the end, it may not win elections, but it always prevails.

Dan Scherneck