Two Republican candidates speak their minds

Here’s something JD Vance said: “Kamala Harris lied about it, my Senate Democratic colleagues lied about it, the media lied about it,” he told the crowd. “Every single person who saw Joe Biden knew that he wasn’t capable of doing the job. And for three years, they said nothing until he became political dead weight.” Apparently Vance wasn’t paying attention. (Bloomberg QuickTake 7/23/24)

The simple fact is, during Biden’s term in office, he has been doing his job as President, and doing it well. He hasn’t gone out endlessly grandstanding like someone else we know. And what Biden may lack in charisma, he has more than made up for in “getting the job done.”

He developed a master plan to continue America’s advance as the World’s leading financial and military powerhouse. In addition to his “desk job” he has also been our ambassador: he has made 18 oversea flights, visiting 24 countries, maintaining cordial relations with our allies. That will be the model for Kamala Harris and Democratic legislators who are united in their intent to continue implementing Biden’s master plan.

Speaking to an apparently Christian Nationalist audience, Trump said: “You won’t have to (vote) anymore. Four more years. You know what? It’ll be fixed, it’ll be fine, you won’t have to vote anymore, my beautiful Christians.” (Turning Point Action, 7/26/24).

Is anybody actually listening to what he’s saying? Both his words and his actions make it clear that, if he is given the opportunity, he will end America’s status as a republic and a democracy. It’s been a worthwhile struggle to get where we are, and we’ve come so far: it would be a shame to throw all that away.

Only the Democratic Party, with its embrace of science and technology, is truly prepared to move our country forward.

John H. Terrell