Update on battery energy storage facilities

I wanted to share an important update from our recent Board of Supervisors meeting that directly impacts our community's safety and well-being.

Our county has experienced two separate fires at battery energy storage facilities in the past few months. These incidents posed significant safety risks and led to temporary road closures and evacuation orders for nearby homes. Understandably, there is growing public concern about these facilities' health, safety, and environmental risks.

In response, I introduced legislation at our last meeting to pause all new battery storage facility projects until we can thoroughly assess and address these concerns. I am pleased to report that this legislation was unanimously approved. The vote directs our chief administrative officer to develop comprehensive guidelines and options, which could be presented to the Board of Supervisors for a vote as early as late August.

Our staff will be gathering input from community members living near proposed sites, industry experts, and other stakeholders to ensure that any future projects prioritize public safety and environmental responsibility.

It's alarming that two of the three battery storage projects approved in our county's unincorporated areas have already caught fire. This record clearly indicates that more work is needed to ensure these facilities are safe and reliable.

I want to thank everyone who has voiced their concerns and participated in this process. Your input is invaluable as we work to protect our community from unnecessary risks.

Please feel free to contact my office if you have any questions or would like to provide further feedback on this issue. Together, we can ensure that our community remains a safe and healthy place to live.