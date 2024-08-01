When does your life have value to God?

For anyone who says they are a Christian or practicing Jew and wants to show compassion to others, but believes it is alright with the God of the Bible to take the developing life of a helpless person in a mother's womb, please consider what God's word says to His beloved creation,

"Before I formed you in the womb I knew you..."Jeremiah 1:5a. (See also Ps. 139: 13, 16 Is. 44:24, Ps. 127:3)

We are valuable to God before He even began the complex and unique details of fashioning us as a physical being developing in the womb. Wow!

In light of that Word, let anyone who claims to have empathy for others, especially the disadvantaged, get busy being the hands and feet of our loving Father in Heaven and practically care for both the baby and Mother and Father in need as the best solution to any reproductive health struggle.

The information above is not meant to judge anyone, but rather to educate and possibly consider if ever in a state of struggle, please. There are many great resources out there to help not just at birth, but for all the many years to follow.

I have personally been blessed by them in my family's time of need. Start with our local Hope Clinic for Women in Fallbrook or I am happy to guide you from there as well!

With much Grace and Hope.

Tara Enyeart