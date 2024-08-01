Sheriff's programs earn national recognition

Awards honor excellence in effective public service

SAN DIEGO – The San Diego County Sheriff's Office is celebrating three awards from the National Association of Counties (NACo).

Since 1970, NACo has been recognizing innovative, effective county government programs that support and enhance services for the people it serves.

NACo-awards

The outstanding work of San Diego Sheriff's Office employees was commended in the Health, Human Services and Personnel, Management, Employment and Training categories.

This year's NACo Honorees include:

Health – Harm Reduction Kits

The Sheriff's Office took a proactive step to help prevent overdose deaths in the...