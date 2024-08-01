Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

Ag Bullet wins Osunitas Stakes

Joe Naiman, Village News Reporter | Last updated Aug 01, 2024 3:42pm0
Ag Bullet is on his way to first place in the Osunitas Stakes.

San Luis Rey Training Center filly Ag Bullet won the Osunitas Stakes race July 21 at the Del Mar Thoroughbred Club.

Ag Bullet, who is trained by Richard Baltas, won the one-mile turf race with a time of 1:34.73. She led for nearly all of the race and finished 3 1/2 lengths ahead of second-place Hang the Moon.

"I'm pretty happy with her," Baltas said. "She's undefeated on the grass in California."

Ag Bullet was foaled in Kentucky on April 13, 2020. She was sired by Twirling Candy and her dam is Noble Grey. Ag Bullet made her racing debut at Del Mar's 2022 fall meet and finished fifth in a six-f...

 

