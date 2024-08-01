Ag Bullet wins Osunitas Stakes

San Luis Rey Training Center filly Ag Bullet won the Osunitas Stakes race July 21 at the Del Mar Thoroughbred Club.

Ag Bullet, who is trained by Richard Baltas, won the one-mile turf race with a time of 1:34.73. She led for nearly all of the race and finished 3 1/2 lengths ahead of second-place Hang the Moon.

"I'm pretty happy with her," Baltas said. "She's undefeated on the grass in California."

Ag Bullet was foaled in Kentucky on April 13, 2020. She was sired by Twirling Candy and her dam is Noble Grey. Ag Bullet made her racing debut at Del Mar's 2022 fall meet and finished fifth in a six-f...