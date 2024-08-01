Fallbrook Villa G2011 win championship game

FALLBROOK – The Fallbrook Villa G2011 team won the San Marcos United Cup 2024 the last weekend in July.

They won the Friday Night game, July 26, 3-1 over Sporting San Marcos. After a foul inside the box caused by Sporting San Marcos, Natasha Taylor's penalty kick helped advance Fallbrook Villa.

They won again Saturday, July 27, 5-0 against City Sc Carlsbad. With the team's communication and fierce passing, the girls triumphed to hold their spot at first place. With one more game to go, these girls had already punched their ticket to the finals.

Sunday's first game, July 28 was a 0-1 loss to Em...