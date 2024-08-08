Bachman makes spring dean's list

GARDEN CITY, NY – Sophia Bachman of Fallbrook has been named to Adelphi University's spring 2024 semester dean's list.

Bachman was among a select group of outstanding students recognized by Adelphi's deans of Arts and Sciences, Education and Health Science, Business, Nursing and Public Health, Social Work and Psychology for superior academic performance.

The list comprises full-time students-registered for 12 or more credits-who have completed at least nine graded credits who achieved a GPA of 3.5 or above for the semester. This recognition becomes part of the student's academic record and is entered into the individual's transcript.

Adelphi University, New York is a doctoral research university dedicated to transforming students' lives. It is recognized for small classes with world-class faculty, hands-on learning and innovative ways to support academic and career success.

Submitted by Adelphi University.