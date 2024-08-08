Bell named to spring 2024 dean's list

INDIANOLA, Iowa – Jason Bell of Bonsall has been named to the spring 2024 dean's list at Simpson College.

Bell qualified for the academic honor by earning a grade point average between 3.70 and 3.99 during the semester.

Simpson College is a private, liberal arts college located in Iowa with campuses in Indianola, West Des Moines and online. Founded in 1860, the college has 1,268 undergraduate and graduate students. Simpson offers 74 majors, minors and programs in addition to three graduate programs.

Submitted by Simpson College.