La Paloma's new library space celebrates Native American History

FALLBROOK – The Fallbrook Union Elementary School District is excited to announce the grand opening of a new reading room at La Paloma Elementary School's library dedicated to the indigenous people of the Fallbrook area. The event, held on May 29, featured celebrations with local Native American tribal members.

The reading room, transformed from a dark and plain corner into a vibrant area filled with colorful murals and books, aims to educate students about Native American history as well as other diverse histories.

"This is really what it's about. Every one of those elders talked about the po...