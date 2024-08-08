Maie Ellis Elementary celebrates global diversity at annual international dance festival

FALLBROOK – The Maie Ellis Dual Language and Elementary School recently hosted its much-anticipated annual International Dance Festival, bringing together students, parents, and community members for a vibrant celebration of global culture through dance.

Students from every grade level showcased their talents, performing dances from around the world in an event that highlighted the diversity and creativity of the Maie Ellis community.

The festival featured an impressive array of performances, starting with four Baile Folklórico dances by the Instituto Metropolitano de Tijuana. The program also...