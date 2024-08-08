Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

Now's the time to make your pet a star

Your favorite pet photo can save animal lives

Village News/SDHS photo count

Latte the tortoise is one of the pets whose owner entered them in the San Diego Humane Society's annual Photo Fundraiser.

SAN DIEGO – San Diego Humane Society's 32nd annual Photo Fundraiser comes at a crucial moment as its shelter locations face unprecedented overcrowding. With 1,950 animals in its care, including 814 dogs and 929 cats, now is an important time to raise at least $125,000 for shelter animals in need – all while making your own pet a star in the organization's 2025 pet calendar.

It is easy to participate! Submit your favorite pet photo at https://www.gogophotocontest.com/sdhumane2025 and encourage everyone you know to vote for your pet's picture through Aug. 31.

Prizes include having your pet featu...

 

