Office of Military and Veterans Affairs gears up for Stand Down

Cassie N. Saunders, County of San Diego Communications Office | Last updated Aug 08, 2024 5:36pm0
Ray Flores is the county's Military and Veterans Affairs Officer.

The County Office of Military and Veterans Affairs is one of many county departments gearing up for the region's largest annual event for unhoused veterans, the Veterans Village of San Diego's Stand Down. The event is scheduled Aug. 9 to 11. It will include an array of resources and county services for unhoused veterans.

Among the services offered, there will be a first of its kind Landlord Hub, where the county, City of San Diego, and other veteran partners hope to encourage landlords to submit landlord interest forms and rent to voucher-holding veterans.

In the last year, OMVA had more than...

 

