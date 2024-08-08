Palomar College selects new academic leaders

SAN MARCOS – Like many colleges and universities, student enrollment at Palomar College continues to show recovery from the impact of the pandemic. Palomar has experienced a steady year over year increase in enrollment during the most recent four academic terms.

With an unrelenting focus on increasing enrollment, Palomar College recently established a Dean of Instruction position to support initiatives, instructional growth within our service area, and the implementation of enrollment management strategies. The college is pleased to announce Jenny Fererro, M.S., a long-time faculty leader, was...