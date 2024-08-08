Writer's setting flits on the cusp of change

It's times like these that I look to the Bible. It is 66 books crammed into one, and together they tell of life, love, loss, faith, deceit, weakness, strength, trust and lust. Ecclesiastes 3:4 says there is "A time to weep and a time to laugh. A time to mourn and a time to dance."

Today's mental meanderings, kind readers, will keep us close to home – my little neighborhood to be precise.

Big changes are afoot here. Once we were a cadre of kindred souls, four neighbors close in age who shared humble origins. Then death walked among us over this past year, and now I stand alone.

That realization...