Theatre Talk – Magician Hernandez is now at The Welk

Now appearing at The Welk Resort Theatre – the engaging magic of Anthony Hernandez.

A longtime favorite, Anthony is back for a limited run after a stint at The Magic Castle in Los Angeles and club dates in Palm Desert.

Audiences are always amazed by his dazzling prestidigitation as he conjures doves from nowhere and even a bunny from thin air. Wait, you ain't seen nothing until he delivers a beautiful Pomeranian right before your eyes!

While the darling animals are coddled, his charming assistant Dawn does many a daring-do during the two-hour show. It's equal to any act in Las Vegas without th...