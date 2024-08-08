7 Surprising benefits of nose breathing

Exploring the transformative power of nasal breathing, from shielding against illness to enhancing brain function and appearance

Breathing profoundly affects health and wellness. Learn how minor adjustments to your breathing can significantly improve your quality of life.

Wellness trends often entice with promises of a healthier, happier life – and the latest one might raise an eyebrow. An increasing number of people are deliberately taping their mouths shut.

At first glance, this practice may seem odd, yet its goal is to encourage something as fundamental as breathing – specifically, breathing through the nose. Despite its unconventional appearance, this trend is gaining traction, attracting everyone from Hollywood cel...