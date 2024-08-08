Community Pet Pantry keeps pet families together

For many families throughout San Diego County, these are challenging times. The rising cost of living means that people are often faced with difficult decisions – and for some pet families, being unable to afford a pet's care can result in the heartbreaking decision to surrender them to a shelter.

But the San Diego Humane Society is committed to keeping animals with the people who love them. The organization accomplishes this by offering Community Support Services, including a low-cost veterinary clinic, behavior and training resources and a Community Pet Pantry that provides free pet food and...