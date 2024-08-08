Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

Community Pet Pantry keeps pet families together

Stacey Zeitlin, San Diego Humane Society | Aug 08, 2024
Community Pet Pantry Coordinator Erick Gonzalez hands out pet food to pet owners in need. Village News/Courtesy photo

For many families throughout San Diego County, these are challenging times. The rising cost of living means that people are often faced with difficult decisions – and for some pet families, being unable to afford a pet's care can result in the heartbreaking decision to surrender them to a shelter.

But the San Diego Humane Society is committed to keeping animals with the people who love them. The organization accomplishes this by offering Community Support Services, including a low-cost veterinary clinic, behavior and training resources and a Community Pet Pantry that provides free pet food and...

 

